MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. near South 26th Avenue and South 7th Street.

Witnesses reported that five male suspects between the ages of 14-16 pointed guns at the victims, police said.

The suspects reportedly left the location on foot and headed towards Riverside Park.