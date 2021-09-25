Police investigating deadly shooting in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in the Longfellow neighborhood in south Minneapolis.
According to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the 2600 block of East Lake Street just before 7 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Authorities say they located the man, who had appeared to have been shot, and he was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.
Police say they don't believe the shooting was random. No arrests have been reported.
