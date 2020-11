The shooting happened near the intersection of Rice Street and Sherburne Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man Saturday night near the State Capitol in St. Paul.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Rice Street and Sherburne Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Emergency crews took the man to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.