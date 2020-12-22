Police investigating deadly shooting in St. Paul

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the shooting took place on the 300 block of Larpenteur Ave.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday evening on the city's north side.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the shooting took place on the 300 block of Larpenteur Ave West.

Authorities say they're currently on the 100 block of Larpenteur and have the road blocked just east of Rice Street to Sylvan Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area or to remain inside if they are nearby.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:

Our officers are currently on the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West. The road is blocked off just east of Rice to Sylvan Street.



Please avoid the area or stay inside if you are nearby. pic.twitter.com/hBDYKOODVd — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) December 22, 2020