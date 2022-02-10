Police investigating double homicide in north Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating a double homicide in the area N. Sheridan Ave. and N. 21st Ave. Thursday afternoon. No suspects are in custody.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double homicide in north Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.

According to Minneapolis Police, two men were shot around 4 p.m. near N. Sheridan Ave. and N. 21st Ave.

Police say no suspects have been arrested.

No further information has been released at this time.

