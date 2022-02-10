Police investigating double homicide in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double homicide in north Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.
According to Minneapolis Police, two men were shot around 4 p.m. near N. Sheridan Ave. and N. 21st Ave.
Police say no suspects have been arrested.
No further information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. KARE 11 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: