Minneapolis Police investigating fatal hit-and-run as possible homicide

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police say they are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon as a possible homicide.
According to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the 3100 block of Queen Avenue North just after 2:30 p.m. where a man was found laying on the ground with no pulse. The man was transported to North Memorial Clinic, where he later died.
Police say early investigations indicate that the contact between the two vehicles "may have been intentional."
No arrests have been reported.