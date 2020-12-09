Police investigating fatal overnight crash in Minneapolis

Police said that alcohol, drug impairment, excessive speed and not obeying traffic control devices are factors in the crash.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating an overnight crash in Minneapolis that left one man dead.

At around 3:42 a.m., police received a report of a crash on the intersection of 26th Street East and Cedar Avenue South.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests a vehicle with three people traveling westbound struck a vehicle traveling southbound.

The three in the westbound vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The lone occupant of the southbound vehicle, a man in his 50s, died at the scene of the accident.

Police said that alcohol, drug impairment, excessive speed and not obeying traffic control devices are factors in the crash.