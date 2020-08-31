Police investigating fatal shooting in north Minneapolis

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the 2900 block of Oliver Avenue North just before 4:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in the Jordan neighborhood in north Minneapolis.

When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he later died.

This is the 56th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Police so nobody is in custody.