Willmar police investigating homicide after man suffers 'penetrating wound' while working in garage

Police say investigators located a bullet hole in the wall of the man's garage, but do not believe he was the intended victim.

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Willmar Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after a 41-year-old man suffered an apparent indirect "penetrating wound" to the chest.

Police initially responded to a medical emergency on Friday around 8 p.m. on the 1000 block of 4th Street Southwest, where they located the man and his family.

Police say his family witnessed the incident and described the moment the man "suddenly collapsed" while working in his garage.

Willmar PD says emergency responders uncovered the "penetrating wound" to the man's chest upon further inspection.

The man was taken to Carris Hospital where efforts were made to save his live, though he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Investigators combing the scene later located a bullet hole in the wall of the garage where the man was working, and determined by the bullet's trajectory that it originated from an area off the man's property.

A full medical autopsy is being conducted.

Willmar PD says a SWAT team executed a search warrant at a nearby home on Saturday, in which no arrests were made.

Although the case is being investigated as a homicide, authorities say they do not believe the victim was directly targeted.

No further information has been released at this time, and this remains an active investigation.