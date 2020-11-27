Police investigating homicide in south Minneapolis

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, authorities were called to the 3100 block of East 58th Street shortly after 2 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a homicide Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call on the 3100 block of East 58th Street shortly after 2 p.m.

There they located a man believed to be in his 20s having suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to Public Information Officer John Elder.

Authorities believe this to be a domestic incident and an investigation is still underway.

Police have released no further information at this time.