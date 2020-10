Police officers are investigating a homicide in south Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a homicide in south Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

It was reported shortly after 10 p.m. at East 35th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Corcoran neighborhood.

HAPPENING NOW: Minneapolis Police on scene of a shooting investigation near 35th & Cedar in the city’s Corcoran Neighborhood. No official word yet on victim(s). Stay with @KARE11 for updates. pic.twitter.com/K1uspBlUxQ — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) October 15, 2020

Police say the victim of this shooting was an adult male, and according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder, it “appears the victim was known to the suspect.”

Elder said no arrests have been made and there is no description of the suspect.