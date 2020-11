ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police are investigating a homicide that occurred near the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and Rice Street, near the Minnesota State Capitol Saturday night.

The victim was identified Monday as 34-year-old Leroy Uriah Spivey of Minneapolis. Police say Spivey was shot to death.

At this point no one is in custody in the fatal shooting. Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of a suspect is asked to call St. Paul Police.