Police investigating shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting in Minneapolis Monday evening.

The incident took place at 4:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of East 22nd Street.

Officers responded and found a victim without a pulse. Officers performed CPR, which resulted in them getting a pulse back.

The victim was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center with "grave" injuries.

Officials said that preliminary investigation suggests two people broke into the victim's car, who confronted them and then chased them on foot. One of the suspects then turned and shot him, police said.

The suspects are two men.