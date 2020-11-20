Police investigating suspected homicide in south Minneapolis

The victim's identity and the nature of his death will be released in the coming days, according to

MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Minneapolis says police are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found at a residence in south Minneapolis, near the Phillips Neighborhood.

Officers located the body within a residence on the 2700 block of 18th Avenue South, when they arrived around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the man is believed to be in his 20s, but his identity is being withheld pending analysis by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office - who will examine and release the exact cause of death in the coming days.

This remains an active investigation. More details will be shared as they are made available by local authorities.