Police investigating 'suspicious death' in downtown Minneapolis

Evidence at the scene led investigators to suspect foul play.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious death" after a male victim was found in a downtown apartment.

Just before 8 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an apartment at 15 East Grant Street for a welfare check.

At the apartment they found the victim's body. According to police, evidence found at the scene led investigators to believe the death "is possibly a result of foul play."

Circumstances around the victim's death are still being investigated. The Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the victim, including nature and cause of death, in the coming days.

Anyone with information on this incident should call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.