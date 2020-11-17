Police investigating suspicious death in north Minneapolis

Officials say a woman, believed to be in her 50s, was found unconscious on the 3300 block of Sheridan Avenue North just before 9:30a.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a suspicious death Tuesday morning on the city's north side.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a woman believed to be in her 50s was found unconscious on the 3300 block of Sheridan Avenue North just before 9:30 a.m.

The woman was transported to North Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say based on the "suspicious circumstances" surrounding her death, a homicide team has been assigned to investigate.

No arrests or information about any possible suspects have been released.