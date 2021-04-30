Police: Child in 'grave condition' following shooting in Minneapolis

Police say the boy shot was taken by members of the public to North Memorial Hospital, where he's in "grave condition."

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department says a juvenile male is in "grave condition" after he was shot within a vehicle near the intersection of North 34th Avenue and North Morgan Avenue around 2 p.m. on Friday.

In the interest of privacy, police are not at this time divulging the identity of the victim, however KARE 11's Danny Spewak spoke with the family who mentioned the boy was only ten years old - and was shot while sleeping.

Police say gunshot audio detection system ShotSpotter alerted them of the scene. But upon arrival, officers learned the boy had been taken to nearby North Memorial Hospital by members of the public.

Police say shooters in at least one vehicle opened fire on the victim's vehicle.

At this time, police do not believe anyone else was harmed in the shooting.

MPD spokesperson John Elder was not able to divulge whether or not this was a targeted incident, as an investigation is ongoing.

