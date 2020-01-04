Police make arrest after man found dead in Perham

Police arrested a man at the scene without incident. The man was booked into the Otter Tail County Jail on probable cause of second-degree murder.

PERHAM, Minn. — Perham police are investigating the death of a man, which led to an arrest Monday.

Police responded to a disturbance report at 10:05 p.m. on Monday and located a deceased man inside a residence.

Police arrested a man at the scene without incident. The man was booked into the Otter Tail County Jail on probable cause of second-degree murder.

The deceased man was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and formal identification.

Police will release his name, cause of death and manner of death once the autopsy is complete.