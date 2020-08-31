Police: Man dies in crash after stealing vehicle

The pickup had been reported stolen an hour earlier to the Austin Police Department.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. — A 20-year-old man has died after stealing a vehicle and crashing Saturday, police said.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to County Road 53 near 144th Street on a report of a vehicle crash.

A 2012 white Dodge pickup went off the road and rolled after hitting a field approach, police said.

The apparent driver was ejected and died at the scene, according to a media release.

The pickup had been reported stolen an hour earlier to the Austin Police Department.

The crash was not pursuit related.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

