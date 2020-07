Police are investigating near a home on Edmund Ave. West.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley behind a home early Monday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., the department posted to social media that officers were investigating behind a home in the 600 block of Edmund Ave. West, just south of the Edmund Ave. and St. Albans St. intersection.

