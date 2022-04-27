Police: Man killed in apparent drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis

Authorities were called to the area of Lowry Avenue North and North Knox Avenue on a report of a shooting.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say they are investigating after a man was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis.

According to a spokesperson with the Minneapolis Police Department, authorities responded to the area of 33rd Avenue North and North Knox Avenue just before 6 p.m. where they found a man inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. The man, who police believe to be in his 20s, died at the scene.

Police say they believe the man was sitting in the vehicle when a suspect or suspects inside another vehicle opened fire as they drove by. The suspect or suspects then drove off before law enforcement responded to the scene.

Officials say no arrests have been made.