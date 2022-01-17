Police: Mother hospitalized after being shot by daughter in northern Minnesota

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in Morcom Township, which is just west of Cook in St. Louis County.

COOK, Minn. — A juvenile female is being held in the St. Louis County Jail, awaiting criminal charges after investigators say she shot and wounded her mother inside the family home near Cook.

Deputies were dispatched to the home in Morcom Township around 4:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call about a woman who was en route to the hospital in Cook suffering from a gunshot wound. Dispatchers were told the alleged shooter was the victim's daughter.

As law enforcement was responding they learned the suspect had access to a vehicle and may have fled in it. Deputies located the suspect vehicle stuck in a ditch about two miles from the shooting scene, and another car nearby with three people inside.

Investigators soon learned that one of the three was the juvenile suspect, while the other two were a mother and daughter who the sheriff's office says were simply good Samaritans trying to help the girl. They were questioned and quickly released after it was determined they had no knowledge of the shooting incident.

The juvenile suspect was transported to the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing for processing and probable criminal charges, while her 40-year-old mother is being treated at a hospital in Duluth. She is reported in stable condition.

