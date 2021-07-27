Police officer fatally shot near Red Lake

Tribal leaders confirmed the officer's death near Redby early Tuesday, but shared no details about the fatal shooting.

RED LAKE, Minn. — Tribal leaders confirm that a police officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning on or near the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

The Red Lake Tribal Council offered condolences to family and friends of the officer, who has not yet been named.

Early reports say the officer was involved in a shooting near the town of Redby but few other details have been shared. KVLY News reports that the FBI is expected to release more information to the public as the investigation progresses.

Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki has ordered flags lowered to half-staff for the remainder of the week.