Police: Officer 'seriously' injured, man dead after police respond to Willmar home

An incident at a Willmar home led to an officer being stabbed "multiple" times, and the death of a man due to causes still under investigation.

WILLMAR, Minn. — An officer is seriously injured, and one man is dead, following an incident that occurred within a Willmar home on Friday, according to a press release from the Department of Public Safety.

According to the release, officers responded to the home on the 800 block of Mary Avenue Southeast around 5:40 a.m Friday, on reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, an incident broke out between police and a male resident, in which one officer suffered "multiple" knife wounds.

At some point during the encounter, one of the officers fired off a taser.

The release states a female resident was also injured in the home. Both she and the wounded officer were taken to Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital. The female was treated and released on Friday, while the officer was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital, according to the release.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is currently conducting an investigation into what ultimately led to the death of the male resident. The BCA says it is not yet known if any officers discharged their firearms, and whether or not the male was hit by gunfire or the taser.

The BCA will try to determine if police body camera footage captured any moments of the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, and has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, so as to review his cause of death.