The incident happened on the 1200 block of Westminster Street Friday evening.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police say one person is dead after a shooting Friday evening in St. Paul.

The incident happened on the 1200 block of Westminster Street around 7 p.m.

A police spokesperson tells KARE 11 that another possible victim was brought to Regions Hospital with gunshot wounds, but they are still working to determine if the shootings are connected.