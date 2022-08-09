x
Crime

Police arrest suspect allegedly involved in drive-by-shooting; 8 guns recovered in search warrant

St. Paul Police performed the search warrant to find evidence of a suspect allegedly involved in a drive-by-shooting and multiple vehicle thefts.
Credit: KARE

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police arrested a suspect Monday who's allegedly connected to a drive-by-shooting, and recovered eight guns and ammunition during a search warrant.

St. Paul police performed the warrant near Wilson Avenue East, according to a statement from the St. Paul PD.

Officers say they were attempting to recover evidence and locate a 22-year-old allegedly involved in the shooting and multiple vehicle thefts. The suspect also has warrants for an arrest on second degree assault and possession of a firearm without a license, the statement said.

Police recovered seven handguns, one of which was loaded, a semi-automatic rifle, boxes of ammunition, a couple of bags of marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.

Another handgun was recovered during the search, which had an automatic switch to illegally convert the gun into an automatic weapon.

Credit: St. Paul Police
Eight guns and four keys to rental vehicles were recovered during a search warrant performed by St. Paul police Aug. 8.

As of August 1, there have been 22 homicides and 147 gunshot wound victims in the state's capital this year, the statement said. In 2021, there were 38 homicides and 235 gunshot wound victims in total.

The investigation remains ongoing and this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

