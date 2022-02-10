Police respond to domestic kidnapping in north Minneapolis

According to Minneapolis Police, officers were called to the 4200 block of Webber Parkway just after 12:15 p.m.

Police are responding to a report of a domestic kidnapping Thursday in north Minneapolis.

No details of the victim or the suspect have been released.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation. The Minneapolis Police Department is actively working with local and federal law enforcement partners," said MPD Public Information Officer Garrett Parten in a release. "More information will be provided as it becomes publicly available."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.

