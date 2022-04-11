Police investigating after juvenile male struck by gunfire in West St. Paul

No suspects are in custody, and police do not believe this to have been a random incident.

WEST ST PAUL, Minn. — West St. Paul police say a juvenile male suffered multiple gunshot wounds just before 1 p.m. Monday.

Police say they were called to a residence on the 400 block of Roeller Avenue where they located the victim with "non-life threatening" gunshot wounds to his legs.

Authorities say the victim was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment after paramedics arrived.

Police are currently investigating and say they have located evidence of gunfire on a road near the home.

While no one is in custody, authorities do believe the home was "intentionally targeted."