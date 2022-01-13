Police searching for suspect in gas station robberies in Woodbury, Newport

Law enforcement officials hope surveillance photos will help track down a person who robbed Speedways in Woodbury and Newport.

WOODBURY, N.Y. — Woodbury Public Safety and the Washington County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.

According to a news release, the suspect robbed a Speedway gas station twice on Lake Rd. in Woodbury earlier this month, and then another Speedway on Hastings Ave. in Newport early Thursday morning.

In two of the three cases a handgun was shown, and in the other a gun was implied, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported in the robberies.

Law enforcement officials say someone called in a tip after the Woodbury robberies, but unfortunately the caller phoned Woodbury... New Jersey... and didn't leave any callback information.

Authorities in Minnesota would like to talk with that caller.

If you have any information of the suspect in the surveillance photos, please call one of the law enforcement agencies listed below the photos.