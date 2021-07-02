Maplewood police searching for SUV after shooting

The woman was shot in her vehicle with her 5-year-old son inside, according to police.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Maplewood Police Department has released surveillance photos of a vehicle they believe is connected to a shooting on Thursday.

Police say the woman was shot in the area of Beam Avenue and Country View Drive around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

The woman was shot in her vehicle with her 5-year-old son inside, according to police.

The woman drove herself to a hospital after suffering the gunshot wound, though police say the injuries were non-life-threatening.

On Friday, Maplewood posted a social media alert: