Maplewood police searching for SUV after shooting

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Maplewood Police Department has released surveillance photos of a vehicle they believe is connected to a shooting on Thursday.
Police say the woman was shot in the area of Beam Avenue and Country View Drive around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.
The woman was shot in her vehicle with her 5-year-old son inside, according to police.
The woman drove herself to a hospital after suffering the gunshot wound, though police say the injuries were non-life-threatening.
On Friday, Maplewood posted a social media alert:
"Please help us identify this BMW that we believe was involved in yesterday's shooting on Beam Avenue. It appears to be 2015-2017, Alpine White, X3 BMW 28(series) SUV, with a possible temporary license plate. If you have information, please contact Investigative Sergeant Joe Steiner joe.steiner@maplewoodmn.gov or 651-249-2608."