Police: Series of carjackings reported in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police responded to six carjackings in a five-hour span on the city's south side Friday night.

Early investigations indicate that in each incident, the victims were robbed and their vehicles were stolen at gunpoint. Police also say multiple suspects are involved in each incident. It's unclear if any or all of the carjackings are connected.

Police say they also arrested three people after a pursuit when they located a carjacked vehicle that had been allegedly connected to multiple aggravated robberies. However, officials didn't disclose when these robberies occurred.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the first vehicle was stolen at 5 p.m. Friday on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South. A second carjacking was reported on the same street an hour later.

Another report of a robbery and carjacking occurred just after 5:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of 28th Ave. S, and just 17 minutes later, a robbery/carjacking was reported on the 2300 block 32nd Street East.

Two more robbery and carjackings were also reported at around 10 p.m. -- one on the 5800 block of 11th Ave. S and one on the 4000 block of 3rd Ave. S.

