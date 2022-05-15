Blaine carnival shut down by police after fight breaks out on ferris wheel

According to officials, carnival organizers are now working with the Blaine Police Department to hire more officers to be at the mall during the carnival.

BLAINE, Minn. — The carnival at the Northtown Mall in Blaine was shut down Saturday night by police after officers found people fighting each other on and around the Ferris wheel.

According to an official with the Blaine Police Department, officers arrived at the mall at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on a call of a reported fight at a carnival being held in the mall's parking lot. When the first officer arrived, they saw people fighting while riding the Ferris wheel and a large group of kids ran away.

Police say about 100 juveniles ran into the mall through the Burlington Coat Factory entrance, which forced the mall into lockdown and to close for the rest of the night.

One officer reported hearing gunshots and more police were called in, according to Blaine PD, including agencies from Anoka County and Minnesota State Patrol. No guns were found and police have not confirmed any shots were actually fired.

When the carnival shut down for the night, attendees were asked by police to leave but officials say a large group of kids refused to. Police then declared the group an unlawful assembly and ordered the group to leave the mall's parking lot.

By 10 p.m., the group had left, according to police.

Officials say no one was arrested and one juvenile was treated for minor injuries.

According to officials, carnival organizers are now working with the Blaine Police Department for more security measures, which include bringing in more officers to be at the mall during the carnival.

