Police: Teenager in critical condition after shooting in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police confirm a teenager was shot Tuesday night near Phelps Park in south Minneapolis.
Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting on the corner of East 40th Street and Columbus Avenue South just before 7 p.m. Authorities say the victim, a boy believed to be 13 or 14, was shot in the abdomen.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
So far, no information has been released about a possible suspect.
An officer at the scene told KARE 11 this was one of several reports of shootings police have responded to Tuesday night.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.