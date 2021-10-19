Police: Teenager in critical condition after shooting in south Minneapolis

Authorities say the victim, believed to be 13 or 14, was shot in the abdomen.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police confirm a teenager was shot Tuesday night near Phelps Park in south Minneapolis.

Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting on the corner of East 40th Street and Columbus Avenue South just before 7 p.m. Authorities say the victim, a boy believed to be 13 or 14, was shot in the abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

So far, no information has been released about a possible suspect.

An officer at the scene told KARE 11 this was one of several reports of shootings police have responded to Tuesday night.