Police: Trailer containing donated goods stolen from church

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Park Police Department at 952-924-2618.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — St. Louis Park police and the owner of a trailer containing donated goods are asking for help locating it after it was stolen from a church.

The owner of the trailer told police it was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Union Congregational United Church. The owner said they returned to the location Saturday and discovered it was missing.

The trailer was used to store donations from the church congregation, including school backpacks and adult and youth clothing.

The Stealth-brand, 6-by-12 trailer has a ramp door and V-shaped front. It has a partial diamond-plate exterior, upgraded mag wheels and rims, and interior storage rails to secure loaded items.