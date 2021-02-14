Police: Woman, child injured in Saturday night shooting

Minneapolis police said no one is in custody.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police said a woman and a female child were injured in a Saturday night shooting.

MPD officers said they were called to 17th Avenue North and North Newton Avenue via ShotSpotter notification just after 11 p.m. They found the child, who they said had a gunshot wound that wasn't life-threatening.

Officers said the child was seen by paramedics and taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

According to police, North Memorial told investigators it was treating another person, who was reportedly hurt in the same shooting. Police said this victim, who also had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, is a woman in her 20s.