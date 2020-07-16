x
Police: Woman injured in Brooklyn Park shooting

Brooklyn Park police said the victim may have been a bystander.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police said a woman injured in a shooting on Wednesday evening may have been a bystander.

According to a post by Brooklyn Park P.D., officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. A 911 caller said a woman was hit in the lower body and was being taken to the hospital.

Police said it appears two people were shooting at each other across the roadway, and the victim was "most likely a bystander unrelated to the incident."

The report said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening. 

No suspects have been identified or arrested so far.

