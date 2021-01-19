Pregnant woman 'accidentally' shot, husband arrested

Squads were called to a house on the 1300 block of Park Avenue on reports a pregnant 23-year-old woman had been shot in the lower abdomen.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A pregnant woman is recovering after being shot in the abdomen in St. Paul Monday night.

St. Paul police posted on the department's Facebook page that squads were called to a house on the 1300 block of Park Avenue on reports a pregnant 23-year-old woman had been shot in the lower abdomen.

Officers rushed in and rendered aid until St. Paul Fire medics arrived and took her to Regions Hospital. The post says the bullet missed the unborn baby, and that both mother and child are expected to survive.

Police say the woman's 26-year-old husband claimed that he dropped the handgun that discharged and shot the pregnant woman. He was arrested on probable cause aggravated assault.