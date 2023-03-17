21-year-old pregnant woman dies after being shot in the head

ST PAUL, Minn. — A 21-year-old pregnant woman died after being shot in the head Monday in St. Paul.
St. Paul Police say they were called to Regions Hospital just before 5 p.m. Monday after the woman arrived at the emergency room after being transported by a private vehicle. The woman, who has not yet been identified, later died from her injuries, police said Thursday.
Investigators say the woman was shot inside a car near the intersection of St. Anthony Avenue and Marion Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: