x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Crime

Prescott, WI police: Bomb outside post office no longer a threat

The Prescott Police Department said a bomb squad was able to address the threat and the area is now declared safe.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

PRESCOTT, Wis. — A bomb was either defused or safely detonated by a bomb squad Sunday afternoon outside a post office in Prescott, Wisconsin on Sunday, according to police.

Officers were notified of a suspicious package located on Campbell Street near a post office at around 9:55 a.m.

After initial examination of the device was conducted, officials determined that the area needed to be evacuated.

The Prescott Police Department said a bomb squad was able to address the threat and the area is now declared safe.

Related Articles