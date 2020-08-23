Prescott, WI police: Bomb outside post office no longer a threat

The Prescott Police Department said a bomb squad was able to address the threat and the area is now declared safe.

PRESCOTT, Wis. — A bomb was either defused or safely detonated by a bomb squad Sunday afternoon outside a post office in Prescott, Wisconsin on Sunday, according to police.

Officers were notified of a suspicious package located on Campbell Street near a post office at around 9:55 a.m.

After initial examination of the device was conducted, officials determined that the area needed to be evacuated.