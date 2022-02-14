Pretrial hearings begin for man accused of killing good Samaritan

Robert David Lloyd Hall is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Kavanian Palmer.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's Valentine's Day, but Kamilah Palmer is heartbroken. Feb. 22 is her son Kavanian Palmer's birthday. He would be 22.

"I would give anything to hug him, touch him, kiss him, see his smile," Palmer said.

Last November, Kavanian was shot and killed while trying to stop a man from leaving the scene of a crash near the North Minneapolis Cub Foods. That man, Robert David Lloyd Hall, is charged with second-degree murder. Police say he also attempted a carjacking that day.

Hall has an extensive criminal history spanning his entire adult life. At the time of Kavanian's murder, he was already wanted for violating probation. Now he's attending hearings for both from jail. According to the public court calendar, Hall was scheduled for an omnibus hearing and two probation violation hearings all at 9 a.m. Monday with the same judge.

Meanwhile, the Palmer family is following the developments in virtual court.

"It's hard to be on video with the person that killed my baby and look at him and he's just sitting there," Palmer said. "Basically, I told them whatever the maximum is, that's what I want him to have."