Prior Lake man charged with attempted murder of two Burnsville police officers

Prosecutors said the suspect shot at officers as they were responding to a 911 call on Wednesday.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Dakota County Attorney has filed attempted murder charges against a Prior Lake man accused of shooting at Burnsville police officers on Wednesday.

Ricardo Manuel Baldazo, 39, faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

According to a criminal complaint, a 911 caller requested Burnsville police on Wednesday, reporting that someone had broken into his home and was holding him at gunpoint. Two nearby detectives were the first to respond, and found a woman sitting outside the home who knew nothing about why police were called.

The woman said her adult son, identified as Baldazo, was inside the home taking a nap. The man's brother then arrived and said Baldazo was high and had guns with him. Soon after, the complaint says the officers reported the sounds of gunfire inside the home. The officers took cover and set up a perimeter. The complaint states several bullets hit tree branches close to two Burnsville officers who had arrived on the scene.

According to the complaint, Baldazo later jumped out of a window with a handgun in each hand. Officers ordered him to drop the weapons, and he complied.

The complaint states that investigators found numerous bullet holes in the walls inside the home, along with several spent casings and at least two live rounds. The woman at the home told investigators that Baldazo had come to the house around 4 a.m. after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, but that he appeared to be "normal" when she last spoke to him, just minutes before the first responding officers arrived.

"This was an extremely dangerous situation that almost resulted in two officers being shot and could easily have harmed other officers and innocent bystanders as well," Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said in a statement. "I am thankful that no one, including the Defendant, was injured in this incident of gun violence. I wish to extend my best wishes to the officers who were almost shot as they recover from this terrifying experience."

Baldazo had his first court appears Friday, where a judge set bail at $1 million.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 25.

