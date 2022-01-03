Prosecution rests in Buffalo Allina Clinic fatal shooting trial

Gregory Ulrich is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts involving the mass shooting at the Allina Clinic in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, Minnesota — It took Wright County prosecutors mere days to lay out their case against accused Allina Clinic shooter Gregory Ulrich, who on Wednesday wrapped things up with an emotional exclamation point.

The state rested following a morning of testimony from Sara Lien, older sister to Lindsay Overbay who was killed in the attack on the clinic in Buffalo Feb. 9, 2021. Prosecutors say Ulrich showed up at the clinic that day with a gun and explosives, angry about being denied pain medication and bent on revenge.

Overbay was fatally shot, and a handful of others were injured in the attack. Ulrich was indicted on charges of first-degree intentional murder in the death of the popular medical assistant.

Lien told the jury about her sister, who was just 37 when she died. She told the panel about Lindsay as her parents sat in the courtroom listening.

"There's not a lot of words that can describe her," Lien shared during her "spark of life" testimony. "She was amazing. She was my best friend. Her personality lit up a room. Her laugh was so unique and so amazing. There were many times we would have to tell her to keep her laugh down because it was so loud."

"She didn’t have a mean bone in her body," Lien continued, with at least two jurors dabbing their eyes. "She forgave everybody. Found the good in everybody. She was just such a loving person. Anybody who met her fell in love with her... she was such an amazing sister."

Overbay's sister then spoke of Lindsay's children, 8-year-old Gavin and 6-year-old Ava. Gavin has his mother's kind heart, Lien told jurors, while Ava has her funny personality. She told jurors both kids miss their mom so much.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse was in the courtroom, and reports that Ulrich mostly looked down during the testimony about the woman he is accused of murdering. Overbay's family cried openly as she was remembered.

Prosecutors rested after Lien's testimony. Earlier, Assistant Hennepin County Medical Examiner Amanda Spencer was called to the stand and described the gunshot wound that claimed Overbay's life. She told jurors the bullet entered Lindsay's back, severed her spinal cord struck a major vein and liver and then exited through Overbay's abdomen.

Spencer said ultimately Overbay bled to death.

The judge and attorneys will address legal issues Wednesday noon, with Ulrich's defense team presenting their case starting Thursday morning. It is expected the jury will begin deliberations before the week is over.

Ulrich is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of first-degree premeditated attempted murder and 13 other criminal counts in relation to weapons violations, including detonating homemade explosive devices and possessing a gun without a permit.

