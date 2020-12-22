Public school employee charged in decades-old sexual abuse cases

Prosecutors say 65-year-old Kevin Edward Belker of Bloomington sexually assaulted two boys under the age of 13, in alleged incidents between 1977 and 1980.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A man who has worked for at least two metro-area school districts is charged with sexually abusing at least two children in cases that date back several decades.

Prosecutors say 65-year-old Kevin Edward Belker of Bloomington sexually assaulted two boys under the age of 13, in incidents that took place between the spring of 1977 and winter of 1980.

A criminal complaint filed against Belker in Hennepin County District Court details how Bloomington Police were notified by the Bloomington Public Schools that the district had received a complaint about a current employee, Kevin Belker. Someone had told the district Belker was involved in a sexual assault dating back to the early '70s.

Investigators working the case say they located two brothers, now adults, who grew up in the same neighborhood as the defendant. They were neighbors of the defendant and described being molested by Belker in his Bloomington home.

The criminal complaint says Belker has been employed with the Bloomington Public Schools since September 18, 2018, and previously worked for the Edina Public Schools from October 2005 to August 2018.

He is currently charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.