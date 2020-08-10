Pursuit in Anoka results in carjacking, crashes

Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue on a report of car theft.

ANOKA, Minn. — A pursuit involving multiple vehicles that started in Anoka Thursday morning resulted in a car jacking and various crashes, police said.

Officers responded to a call of suspicious activity in the 2500 block of Maple Avenue on a report of car theft.

When officers arrived, multiple suspect vehicles drove off.

One vehicle crashed and the driver was taken into custody, while another vehicle drove until the tire deflated. The two occupants then proceeded to exit the vehicle and carjack another, leaving the victims on the side of the road, police said.

A pursuit ensued with the stolen vehicle that involved agencies from Anoka Police Department, Ramsey Police Department, Coon Rapids Police Department, and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit spanned multiple cities but eventually ended in Anoka, where it originally started.

A man and a woman were taken into custody.

The man suffered injuries from a K-9 unit but both suspects were taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.