Pursuit leads police to teen shooting victim

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud says it appears the 17-year-old victim was shot in Chanhassen, then driven by friends to Fairview Southdale hospital.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Carver County authorities are trying to unravel a sequence of events that included a police pursuit and the shooting of a 17-year-old that would turn out to be fatal.

Sheriff Jason Kamerud says just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday his office received reports of a juvenile male at Fairview Southdale Hospital who died from a gunshot wound. Investigating deputies learned that Eden Prairie Police were pursuing a vehicle that drove up to the hospital, and the juvenile shooting victim was found inside.

Further investigation indicates that the fatal shooting actually took place on the 700 block of Conestoga Trail in Chanhassen and that friends then drove the 17-year-old to Fairview Southdale. Sheriff Kamerud says an 18-year-old female, an acquaintance of the victim, is suspected in the shooting and is currently in custody.

Both the victim and the suspect are from communities in the east metro, Kamerud says.

Investigators remain at both the shooting scene and the hospital Thursday afternoon, gathering and processing evidence to present to the Carver County Attorney's Office for potential charges.

Watch more local news: