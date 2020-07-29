Pursuit leaves two officers injured in Minneapolis

The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening and were taken to an area hospital. This is an active scene.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder says two officers were injured after they attempted to stop a vehicle in northern Minneapolis near the intersection of North 21st Avenue and Russel Avenue North.

The vehicle is believed to have been involved in an earlier carjacking, according to police.

When the suspect vehicle fled, it sideswiped one officer, pinning him against his squad car briefly.

The suspect vehicle then brushed against another squad car door, knocking it into a second officer, who then went down.

Both officers' injuries are believed to non-life-threatening and were taken to an area hospital.

Police pursued the vehicle after it fled the scene. At one point during the chase, the occupants abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot.