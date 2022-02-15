State patrol receives pushback in response to their 10 days of extra enforcements

The Minnesota State Patrol is increasing the number of officers policing freeways around Minneapolis as part of a 10-night period of heightened enforcement.

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s a highway safety initiative that’s bringing the heat in Minneapolis, as part of the State Patrol’s 10 days of Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic violations.

"It's a ten day plan for us to put some resources in a specific area and try to make a difference and reevaluate from there," said Colonel Matt Langer.

From 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. through Feb. 24, patrols will heat up in the areas of I-94 between downtown stretching through I-694 through North Minneapolis into Brooklyn Center.

It's an area of town which Langer says they’ve received several complaints.

"Anyone who drives that area knows that people are driving really fast and often times driving aggressively. It's also a corridor that in the past month or so has two different shootings on the freeway itself," said Langer.

But not everyone is on board with what some are calling aggressive policing.

"This does not do anything to make us safer as a community," said Michelle Gross, president of the organization Communities United Against Police Brutality.

KARE 11's Deevon Rahming asked Colonel Langer, "you have a lot of community groups and local activists who say this is strategically targeted at communities of color, is that the case?”

To which Langer responded, "absolutely not, this is targeted based on the problems on interstate 94 that we, to be quite clear, we hear from people saying come do something about it.”

For Gross, the problems in this corridor aren’t just limited to North Minneapolis.

"There's no question we have a crime problem, but the way that you address the crime problem in the broader city of Minneapolis, in Uptown, in Kenwood, every part of Minneapolis is not to target only North Minneapolis," said Gross. She went on to say, "these kinds of violations occur in all parts of the community.”

"We have plans in place right now to move this intensive area around," said Langer.

In the meantime for the task at hand…

"The number one reason that we’re pulling people over right now is for speed so the number one way to not get pulled over as part of this project is to drive the speed limit," he said.

Monday was the first night of the effort and officials say they stopped 37 cars for speeding, and made 9 arrests, including for a DWI and an outstanding warrant.