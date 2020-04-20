Ramsey County deputies capture fleeing burglary suspect

The pursuit ended after the suspect hit another vehicle, police said. The driver of the vehicle that was hit by the suspect sustained minor injuries.

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies captured a suspect after receiving reports of two occupied residential burglaries in North Oaks and White Bear Township Monday.

The first incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. when deputies responded to a burglary in progress in North Oaks after the homeowner reported it to 911.

The suspect fled the residence before deputies arrived, but the homeowner was able to provide a vehicle description.

Shortly after, at around noon, another 911 call was made reporting a second burglary in progress in White Bear Township. In the second burglary, the suspect pushed the homeowner before fleeing the residence. The homeowner was able to get a vehicle description and the license plate.

Deputies later located the suspect's vehicle on Highway 96. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect fled, leading to a pursuit through Shoreview, Arden Hills and New Brighton.

The pursuit ended after the suspect hit another vehicle, police said. The driver of the vehicle that was hit by the suspect sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was transported to a hospital by ambulance. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Two Sheriff's Office squad cars were damaged during the pursuit. A deputy was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

