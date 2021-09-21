Ramsey County announces murder charges for Antoine Suggs in connection with quadruple homicide

Both Suggs, 38, and his biological father, Darren Osborne, 56, have also been charged with four counts of hiding a corpse as party to a crime.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Attorney's Office charged Antoine Suggs with four counts of second-degree murder Tuesday in the deaths of four Minnesota residents who were found in an abandoned vehicle last week in Wisconsin.

The bodies of Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, Loyace Foreman III, Matthew Isiah Pettus and Jasmine Christine Sturm were discovered Sept. 12 in a cornfield in rural Dunn County. Authorities say they all died from gunshot wounds.

Both Suggs, 38, and his biological father, Darren Osborne, 56, have also been charged with four counts of hiding a corpse as party to a crime.

"We are greatly relieved that the police investigation has yielded enough information to bring forward criminal charges today in this very disturbing case," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims. My greatest appreciation for the diligent work on this case by the Saint Paul Police Department and other law enforcement agencies who worked tirelessly to find the truth."

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office lead the initial investigation, but after further review, it was determined the four victims were killed in St. Paul before their bodies were transported to the cornfield outside the town of Sheridan. Homicide investigators from the St. Paul Police Department are now taking the lead in the case.

According to court documents, investigators say they found Suggs' Arizona driver's license inside the abandoned vehicle. They later learned the vehicle had been loaned to him.

Suggs turned himself in on Sept. 17 in Gilbert, Arizona, where he is now awaiting extradition to Minnesota. Officials say he had been living in the Phoenix area and had been recently traveling back and forth to Minnesota. Authorities say it's unclear how he got back to Arizona.

Osborne is currently being held in the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.