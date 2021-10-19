Rape charges refiled for former Renaissance Festival manager accused of assaulting a photographer in 2017

Carr Hagermann, 63, is charged with two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct for allegedly beating and raping a woman working as a photographer.

SCOTT COUNTY, Minnesota — Charges have been refiled against a man who prosecutors say attacked a freelance photographer while he worked as a manager at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival in 2017.

Officials say the original charges against Hagermann that were filed in 2018 were dropped in 2020 because the alleged victim was unable to travel due to COVID-19 concerns.

Now, prosecutors confirm the same charges were refiled in Scott County District Court Friday.

According to the original complaint, Hagermann, artistic director of the festival at the time of the alleged incident, invited the woman to a building to take photos. The complaint states Hagermann then took her to a storage room upstairs where he continuously beat and raped her.

The woman told police she didn't remember how the assault ended because she "blacked out and lost consciousness." The complaint says the victim told authorities she did not immediately report the alleged assault because Hagermann "threatened her" and she was "in fear for her life."

The woman eventually reported the alleged assault to authorities about a month later.